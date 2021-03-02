Ormarine launches first Picpoul de Pinet icon wine

Ormarine, the leading producer of AOP Picpoul de Pinet in the Languedoc, is launching the first ever Picpoul de Pinet icon wine, Acaciae.

The wine, made by Languedoc wine expert and Maison Jeanjean’s head winemaker for partner brands, Iain Munson MW, will officially be unveiled on May 7th to selected wine writers and sommeliers, hosted by Munson alongside Cyril Payon, director of Ormarine.

The tasting will demonstrate the evolution of Ormarine’s Picpoul de Pinet portfolio, the extensive research that has gone in to creating this new cuvée and what sets it apart from other Picpouls including its ageing potential.

Made with grapes from the best plots of 15 year-old vines, the finest juices are selected by Munson, matured on fine lees and aged in Acacia barrels for four months. To distinguish it visually from other Picpoul de Pinets, Acaciae has a distinctive, shorter, clear glass bottle and stylish curved label. Only 3000 bottles of Acaciae 2020 will be produced, all destined for the premium on-trade and top independent wine merchants.

Munson said: “My 22 years’ experience of wine making in the Languedoc has given me a rich vision of the region’s potential and the opportunities to make a wine of this calibre. I’m proud of what we have achieved with Ormarine. Acacia wood accentuates all the aromatic qualities of Picpoul and does not dominate the natural expression of the grape and its special terroir.”

Working in partnership with Languedoc giant, Maison Jeanjean since 1985, Ormarine is now one of the largest and most innovative cooperatives in the Languedoc-Roussillon. Its vineyards, stretching from the foothills of the Cevennes near Montpellier around the curve of the Mediterranean to Béziers, cover 580 hectares or 42% of the total area under vine in the appellation. In 2019 Ormarine sold 3.2 million bottles of Picpoul de Pinet. The UK is the largest market after France with Picpoul sales here increasing by more than 60% in volume in 2020.

Payon said: “Picpoul de Pinet has come a long way since it gained AOP status in 2013, and it is now a firm favourite with both the UK wine trade and wine drinkers alike.

“Ormarine constantly strives to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible for Picpoul de Pinet, and we felt the time was right to go further and show what Picpoul is capable of both in terms of quality and ageing potential…and so Acaciae was born.”

Picpoul de Pinet is synonymous with the Languedoc and the largest white wine appellation in the region. As a varietal it has seen astounding success in the UK over recent years, due in part to the richness of its terroir overlooking the sea, enabling marine breezes to counterbalance the dry Mediterranean climate, which enable the grapes to reach optimum maturity and give the wines an appealing saline hint.

