Ferarri Trento named Official Sparkling Wine of Formula 1

Ferrari Trento has been named the Official Sparkling Wine of Formula 1. Announced globally ahead of the start to the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship in Bahrain, the three-year partnership will see Ferrari Trento’s award-winning sparkling wine become the official toast of Formula 1 celebrations throughout 2021, and beyond.

An emblem of the “Italian Art of Living,” Ferrari Trento has also been appreciated by distinguished guests at major international events for decades, with a Ferrari Trentodoc Jeroboam bottle even making an appearance on a Formula 1 podium in the past.

President and chief executive, Matteo Lunelli, said: “We are very excited to announce this partnership with Formula 1, which is both an achievement and a starting point for us.

“It’s an achievement because it demonstrates the renown and the appeal that Ferrari Trento wines enjoy internationally, thanks to our team that works tirelessly across the board.

“It’s a starting point because we are just beginning this extraordinary adventure that will allow us to bring the Italian Art of Living to the celebrations of Formula 1. We decided to embark on this project even in this complex time that the world is currently experiencing, because we strongly believe in the future of Ferrari Trento.”

Simone Masè, General Manager of the Lunelli Group, said: "This collaboration is based on shared values, such as the pursuit of excellence in every detail, innovation and passion. It is a great source of pride for us at Ferrari Trento and, I believe, a testament to the global appreciation of Italian excellence."

Stefano Domenicali, president and chief executive, Formula 1, said: “We are thrilled to announce Ferrari Trento as an official Partner of Formula 1. Celebrating success is in both our DNA and having Ferrari Trento at the heart of the sport's most iconic celebratory moment makes them such a natural partner for us.

“For more than a century, Ferrari Trento has been synonymous with Italian excellency, pouring their passion into creating fine sparkling wines capable of elevating any moment, and we look forward to working together to create and enhance our fan experience on and off the podium."

The 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship kicks off on March 28 with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 and a packed calendar of events planned across the year, where Ferrari Trento will be present to celebrate with racers and supporters throughout the entire season.

