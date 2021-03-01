English wine book highlights pioneering Sussex winemaking families

A book focussing on two pioneering winemaking families in Sussex has been launched in time for International Women’s Day 2021.

Sussex by the Glass, by wine writer Liz Sagues, is the story of wines, vines and two pioneering families of Ridgeview Wine Estate and Bolney Wine Estate. It includes interviews with the people behind both wineries and a focus on their leading female chief executives.

Sagues said: "I wanted to add to the information available on English wine, but in a different and very human way. The stories of Ridgeview and Bolney are timely and special, and weaving an overall picture of wine in Sussex around them was exciting and rewarding for me. I hope readers will enjoy the words as much as fine English wine."

The book is published at a celebratory moment withRidgeview Wine toasting 25 years in 2020 and Bolney reaching its 50th birthday in 2022.

It also explains the past and present significance of Sussex in England's fastest-growing agriculture sector. The county is the first UK wine region in line for protected designation of origin (PDO) status, affirming the quality of its products, and it is the home of Plumpton College, whose Wine Division is a world-respected teaching and research resource.

Written, designed and printed in Sussex, the book is illustrated with more than 100 colour photographs. It also focuses on sustainability issues and opportunities to visit and stay on wine estates and includes a month-by-month account of activity in vineyard and winery.

Sagues is an award-winning wine journalist, whose previous book A Celebration of English Wine (Robert Hale, 2018) brought to wine consumers a story neglected for a decade.

Sussex by the Glass: wines, vines and two pioneering families (rsp: £12) is launched on March 8, 2021. It will be available from from www. bolneywineestate.com, www.ridgeview.co.uk or direct from the publisher (tanwoodpress@icloud.com)





