Treasury Wine Estates' adds coffee-blended variant for 19 Crimes

 | 01 March, 2021

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) is adding to its 19 Crimes portfolio with a coffee-blended wine.

19 Crimes Red infused with a shot of Cold Brew Coffee is described a “bold and defiant” variant, which demonstrates the brand’s ambition to “push the boundaries within the wine category and recruit a new diverse set of consumers”.

The blend is described as “a well-crafted balance of wine infused with a dash of freshly roasted Colombian cold brew coffee”.

The brand has continued to achieve strong performance growth of 140% in volume and value, versus a year ago.

19 Crimes is also introducing a new member, Thomas Delany, into the cast of roguish characters, who will be the face of the new bottle.

Ben Blake, Head of Marketing EMEA at Treasury Wine Estates, said: “As the UK’s #1 Millennial wine brand, 19 Crimes has been a key focus area for us as it continues to perform strongly and drive disruption in the wine category.

“Consumers are constantly looking for new and exciting products within the category and we’ve seen that under 35’s are intrigued by wine fusion products whilst 55% of global consumers say they’re interested in trying the newest flavours and fragrances. By blurring the categories and crossing into new territories, we’re confident this new proposition will ignite consumers interest to further discover the category and try new flavours and innovations.”

The Deported Coffee Infused Red wine will be available from April across grocers, independent retailers and in wholesalers. RRP £10.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. The Portman Group releases new guidance for…
  2. Lay & Wheeler reveals plans for new head office…
  3. Villa Maria launches first organic wine range…
  4. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  5. Diageo launches Tanqueray 0.0%
  6. Aldi launches "Grow with Aldi" competition…
  7. #BigEnglishWineEaster campaign details announced…
  8. Waitrose Cellar adds wines for International…
  9. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  10. Benriach releases peated Speyside whisky

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95