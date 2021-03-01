Treasury Wine Estates' adds coffee-blended variant for 19 Crimes

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) is adding to its 19 Crimes portfolio with a coffee-blended wine.

19 Crimes Red infused with a shot of Cold Brew Coffee is described a “bold and defiant” variant, which demonstrates the brand’s ambition to “push the boundaries within the wine category and recruit a new diverse set of consumers”.

The blend is described as “a well-crafted balance of wine infused with a dash of freshly roasted Colombian cold brew coffee”.

The brand has continued to achieve strong performance growth of 140% in volume and value, versus a year ago.

19 Crimes is also introducing a new member, Thomas Delany, into the cast of roguish characters, who will be the face of the new bottle.

Ben Blake, Head of Marketing EMEA at Treasury Wine Estates, said: “As the UK’s #1 Millennial wine brand, 19 Crimes has been a key focus area for us as it continues to perform strongly and drive disruption in the wine category.

“Consumers are constantly looking for new and exciting products within the category and we’ve seen that under 35’s are intrigued by wine fusion products whilst 55% of global consumers say they’re interested in trying the newest flavours and fragrances. By blurring the categories and crossing into new territories, we’re confident this new proposition will ignite consumers interest to further discover the category and try new flavours and innovations.”

The Deported Coffee Infused Red wine will be available from April across grocers, independent retailers and in wholesalers. RRP £10.

