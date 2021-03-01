Budweiser Budvar reveals new look Budvar Reserve

Budweiser Budvar UK is updating its range with the relaunch of Budvar Reserve,

The beer is the brewery's premium 7.5% abv premium Czech Lager and it is matured for 200 days.

Budvar Reserve, which now as a completely new bottle design and branding, will initially launch through selected off-trade and online retailers this month. The time needed to mature this acclaimed beer at the brewery in the town of České Budějovice, South Bohemia, as well as the relatively low volumes brewed, will make it a sought after, “buy-it-when-you-see-it” premium beer, according to the brewer.

Jitka Vlčková, managing director of Budweiser Budvar UK, said: "We're delighted to be able to offer our unique Budvar Reserve to those discerning UK beer drinkers who enjoy stronger, premium beers on occasion. Budvar Original is the classic Czech lager for many UK beer lovers, and Budvar Reserve is another superb example of our brewers' skill."

Budvar Reserve is brewed using the finest Moravian malts, whole-cone Saaz hops and soft water drawn from an artesian well 300 metres below the brewery, before being matured in Budvar's historic cellars for 200 days.

Budvar Reserve is supplied in a brown glass 33cl bottle that reflects the new Budvar ‘Greetings from the Republic of Beer' positioning, launched last year. The main label includes the description ‘Extra Matured Czech Lager' and also includes the historic roundel of České Budějovice, while the neck label confirms it is "matured for 200 days at the National Brewery of the Czech Republic".

Budvar brewmaster, Adam Brož said: "Budvar Reserve is a special, strong, cellar-aged beer that really showcases the brewing traditions and dedication to taste and quality we've stayed true to at Budweiser Budvar for 125 years.

"No other brewery in the world could make this beer because it requires the very best Czech ingredients, and huge amounts of time and cellaring space - making it expensive to create. But being independent and owned by the Czech people means we can brew our beer in the same way we always have, with the same focus on time and flavour."

Budvar Reserve will initially be available through specialist beer retailers, including online at Flavourly and Beerhunter. It is packaged in 33cl bottles with an off-trade RRP of £2.25.

The bottled version, along with a limited supply of Fresh Hopped Budvar Reserve in kegs, will be available to pubs and bars when the on-trade is able to reopen.

Related articles: