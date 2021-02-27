Freixenet Copestick reveals I Heart Mum Prosecco campaign for Mother's Day

I Heart Wines has teamed up with Intervino to produce a limited-edition I Heart Mum Prosecco in time for Mother’s Day.

The activity follows the “huge success” of the producer’s Superheroes campaign in the summer.

As part of the campaign the producer will be asking consumers to nominate their chosen “Mums in a million”, tagging in their ‘Mum’ and saying why they deserve the bottle.

The activity, which will launch on February 28 on I Heart’s Instagram and Facebook, will see I Heart selecting daily 200 winners a day for the first five days of March, giving away a total of 1,000 limited edition bottles in time for Mother’s Day on March 14.

Dani McDonald, Senior Brand Manage for I Heart said: “The response to I Heart Superheroes was fantastic and we saw how people just wanted to thank others and spread a little joy. Given the restrictions many people will still not be able to celebrate with their mums this Mother’s Day so this campaign gives them the chance to thank their mum in a fun and special way.”

Hollie Clark, Marketing Coordinator for I Heart said: “I’m really excited about this campaign and hope that it brings some light after what has been a hard couple of months. Appreciation and gratitude is very powerful and something that I am so happy we can facilitate. I am looking forward to seeing some happy faces.”

