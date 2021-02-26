Waitrose Cellar adds wines for International Women's Day

Waitrose Cellar is introducing a limited-edition mixed wine case in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Available online now, the case – which is £53 for six bottles of £106 for 12 - contains six wines made by women, including the Waitrose Blueprint Provence Rosé and Yalumba Organic Shiraz from Australia.

Xenia Ruscombe-King MW, Waitrose Cellar buyer said: ‘We wanted to do something special to commemorate International Women’s Day and a case of excellent wine made by female winemakers seemed like the perfect choice.

“The case includes a wine range of styles of wine from across the globe and is a celebration of the achievements of women in wine, which we are sure our customers will love.”

The case includes Waitrose Blueprint Côtes du Provence Rosé, made by winemaker Samantha Bailey, master blender at Boutinot Wines.

She said: “My advice for women wanting a career in the wine world: make it happen. One of the hallmarks of a strong woman is knowing what you want and combining that with a sense of empathy and willingness to listen – I think those are excellent traits to have if you want to succeed in wine, too.”

Also in the range is No.1 Vina Lorea Reserva Rioja, made by Maria Larrea, who was born and raised in the Rioja region and is now the technical director for the entire CVNE group.

Yalumba Organic Shiraz comes from winemaker Louisa Rose, who started out as a cellar hand for the 1992 vintage and then rose through the ranks to become its chief winemaker. Rose is now chair of the board at the Australian Wine Research Institute and the first female grand master of the Barons of the Barossa.

Bosman Nature & Sun Organic Grenache Noir has been created by Corlea Fourie, who has a degree from Stellenbosch University in oenology and viticulture.

The Search Grenache Marsanne comes from winemaker Trizanne Barnard. She said: “My philosophy about life is to embrace the unknown. Driving your own business is such an adventure.”

The final wine in the range is Dourthe Roqueblanche Sauvignon Blanc, created by Veronique Razimbaud.

Related articles: