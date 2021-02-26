Decouvertes en Vallee du Rhone postponed until 2022

Inter Rhone has postponed Découvertes en Vallée du Rhône until 2022.

The event, which is the only trade fair dedicated to the vineyards of the Rhone Valley, was originally due to take place on April 12 to 15, 2021. Instead the show will next take place on April 4 to 7, 2022.

The next edition will “travel through the Rhone Valley vineyards from south to north”, which the organisers said it will hopefully encourage face-to-face tastings.

Inter Rhone said: “We would like to thank our exhibitors and visitors for their understanding, as well as the regional authorities for their continued and renewed support during this complicated period.”

For more information visit www.decouvertes-vins-rhone.com

