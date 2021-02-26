Decouvertes en Vallee du Rhone postponed until 2022

By Sonya Hook
 | 26 February, 2021

Inter Rhone has postponed Découvertes en Vallée du Rhône until 2022.

The event, which is the only trade fair dedicated to the vineyards of the Rhone Valley, was originally due to take place on April 12 to 15, 2021. Instead the show will next take place on April 4 to 7, 2022.

The next edition will “travel through the Rhone Valley vineyards from south to north”, which the organisers said it will hopefully encourage face-to-face tastings.

Inter Rhone said: “We would like to thank our exhibitors and visitors for their understanding, as well as the regional authorities for their continued and renewed support during this complicated period.”

For more information visit www.decouvertes-vins-rhone.com

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Diageo launches Tanqueray 0.0%
  2. The Portman Group releases new guidance for…
  3. Lay & Wheeler reveals plans for new head office…
  4. Aldi launches "Grow with Aldi" competition…
  5. Innovation in wine packaging: Breaking the…
  6. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  7. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  8. Villa Maria launches first organic wine range…
  9. Chase Distillery announces partnership with…
  10. Torabhaig releases "rare new arrival" to peated…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95