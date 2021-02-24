LA Brewery seeks £500,000 in crowdfund call

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 24 February, 2021

Craft kombucha brand LA Brewery is looking to raise £500,000 through a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube.

The Suffolk-based company said it would use the cash to expand its production site in Rendlesham in the county and invest in brand development and new launches.

The capital will also be used to support off-trade accounts including recent listings with Ocado and Farmdrop.

The public appeal for investors is part of a bigger £2 million package of growth capital funding.

LA was founded in 2017 by Louise Avery, who said: “We’ve seen brilliant success with our latest products Citrus Hops and Sparkling English Rose and fantastic growth with our new online shop.

“January was a record month for us as we saw a 171% increase in online orders compared to December 2020. The crowdfund is part of a total raise for up to £2 million including the Future Fund scheme.

“I am excited to give our customers the chance to be shareholders."

