Benriach releases peated Speyside whisky

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 24 February, 2021

Speyside distiller Benriach has released a small batch peated single malt whisky.

Smoke Season has been aged in American virgin oak and ex-bourbon barrels to amplify sweet notes in the smoky whisky.

Benriach said the barley was toasted with smoke from mainland-sourced peat derived from ancient trees and heather which gives “an intense thread of sweet smoke interwoven with Benriach’s staple orchard fruit character”.

The name relates to the time each year when Benriach runs peated malt spirit through its stills.

Master blender Rachel Barrie said: “We’re always looking to push the boundaries of what is possible in Speyside single malt.

“With intensely peated spirit batch-distilled every year, we never stop exploring how the fruit and smoke aromatics intertwine and mature in a range of eclectic oak casks, either amplifying or transforming the perception of peat.

“Smoke Season is a special time of year in the distillery calendar, and this new addition gives both the whisky novice and connoisseur the opportunity to discover the uniquely rich, sweet and smoky character of Benriach single malt, crafted in Speyside, a whisky-making region rarely associated with peated malt.”

The whisky is bottled at 52.8% abv and has an rrp of £53.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Innovation in wine packaging: Breaking the…
  2. Torabhaig releases "rare new arrival" to peated…
  3. Diageo launches Tanqueray 0.0%
  4. Accolade Wines launches consumer competition…
  5. Halewood Artisanal Spirits shifts Whitley…
  6. Lay & Wheeler reveals plans for new head office…
  7. Halewood Artisanal Spirits sells alcohol-free…
  8. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  9. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  10. Aldi launches "Grow with Aldi" competition…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95