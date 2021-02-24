Benriach releases peated Speyside whisky

Speyside distiller Benriach has released a small batch peated single malt whisky.

Smoke Season has been aged in American virgin oak and ex-bourbon barrels to amplify sweet notes in the smoky whisky.

Benriach said the barley was toasted with smoke from mainland-sourced peat derived from ancient trees and heather which gives “an intense thread of sweet smoke interwoven with Benriach’s staple orchard fruit character”.

The name relates to the time each year when Benriach runs peated malt spirit through its stills.

Master blender Rachel Barrie said: “We’re always looking to push the boundaries of what is possible in Speyside single malt.

“With intensely peated spirit batch-distilled every year, we never stop exploring how the fruit and smoke aromatics intertwine and mature in a range of eclectic oak casks, either amplifying or transforming the perception of peat.

“Smoke Season is a special time of year in the distillery calendar, and this new addition gives both the whisky novice and connoisseur the opportunity to discover the uniquely rich, sweet and smoky character of Benriach single malt, crafted in Speyside, a whisky-making region rarely associated with peated malt.”

The whisky is bottled at 52.8% abv and has an rrp of £53.

Related articles: