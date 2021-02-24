Villa Maria to launch first organic wine range

New Zealand wine producer Villa Maria will release its first organic wine range in the UK in April through agent Hatch Mansfield.

Earth Garden comprises a Merlot-Cabernet blend and a single varietal Pinot Noir from the 2019 vintage (both rrp £16.38), and 2020 Rosé and Sauvignon Blanc (both £13.99).

Villa Maria aims to convert all of its company-owned vineyards to be organically managed by 2030.

Matt Deller MW, Villa Maria’s chief global sales and marketing officer, said: “The global organic wine market was forecasted last year by IWSR to grow 43% by 2024, and New Zealand’s NZ$2 billion [£1 billion] wine industry is well positioned to capitalise on this trend.”

Hatch Mansfield brand controller Fiona Mottershaw added: “With the environment an ever more pressing consideration in all of our minds, the time couldn’t be more perfect to start showcasing the work that Villa Maria has been doing, for many years now, to put sustainability at the heart of the business.”

Villa Maria viticulturalist Hannah Ternent said: “Organic farming accentuates flavour in other natural produce such as fruits and vegetables, and it’s the same for wine too.

“Wines made from organically grown grapes have more intense and evocative flavours.

“When you taste the Earth Garden wines, you taste the care put into the soil, the conscious tending of the vines, the careful handling of the fruit produced and the respect for our relationship with the land.

“Each year we plant wildflower seeds in the vineyards, which create beautiful, vibrant rows full of flowers, bees and insects that encourage a flourishing eco-system.

“And we are highly motivated to further enhance the health of our soils and environment so we can continue to reap the rewards of beautiful fruit for years to come.

“Earth Garden perfectly encapsulates these principles and what we are striving to achieve.”