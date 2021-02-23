Lay & Wheeler reveals plans for new head office and warehouse

Lay & Wheeler is set to build new head office and warehouse, with plans submitted to the Babergh District Council in Suffolk.



Lay & Wheeler has submitted plans to build a new head office and bonded fine wine warehouse as part of its continued investment in its service and team.

The move will bring the Lay & Wheeler team and fine wine storage under one roof in a newly constructed, state of the art facility.

The 75,000 square foot warehouse, which will be owned and operated by Lay & Wheeler, will be temperature and humidity-controlled to ensure perfect conditions for the storage of fine wine, under the strictest security protocols.

Environmental sustainability will be an important focus, including the use of photovoltaic panels, rainwater harvesting and EV charging points. Lay & Wheeler will also build a cycle shed, to support employee health and wellbeing, as well as to encourage green modes of transportation.

The site will feature a multi-floor head office, with extensive team facilities, and an on-site photography studio for fine wine.

Katy Keating, Managing Director, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to invest in Lay & Wheeler as we continue to focus on delivering best-in-class service and reaching our full potential. We’ve been in East Anglia since 1854 and are proud to continue to call it home.”

Lay & Wheeler has worked with London City Bond (LCB) as a trusted partner for over twenty years, and LCB will support its transition into the new home, beginning mid-2022.

The company is one of the UK's oldest fine wine merchants and has been trading for more than 165 years.

