Lay & Wheeler reveals plans for new head office and warehouse

By Sonya Hook
 | 23 February, 2021

Lay & Wheeler is set to build new head office and warehouse, with plans submitted to the Babergh District Council in Suffolk.

Lay & Wheeler has submitted plans to build a new head office and bonded fine wine warehouse as part of its continued investment in its service and team.

The move will bring the Lay & Wheeler team and fine wine storage under one roof in a newly constructed, state of the art facility. 

The 75,000 square foot warehouse, which will be owned and operated by Lay & Wheeler, will be temperature and humidity-controlled to ensure perfect conditions for the storage of fine wine, under the strictest security protocols.

Environmental sustainability will be an important focus, including the use of photovoltaic panels, rainwater harvesting and EV charging points. Lay & Wheeler will also build a cycle shed, to support employee health and wellbeing, as well as to encourage green modes of transportation.

The site will feature a multi-floor head office, with extensive team facilities, and an on-site photography studio for fine wine. 

Katy Keating, Managing Director, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to invest in Lay & Wheeler as we continue to focus on delivering best-in-class service and reaching our full potential. We’ve been in East Anglia since 1854 and are proud to continue to call it home.”

Lay & Wheeler has worked with London City Bond (LCB) as a trusted partner for over twenty years, and LCB will support its transition into the new home, beginning mid-2022. 

The company is one of the UK's oldest fine wine merchants and has been trading for more than 165 years.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Innovation in wine packaging: Breaking the…
  2. Torabhaig releases "rare new arrival" to peated…
  3. Diageo launches Tanqueray 0.0%
  4. Halewood Artisanal Spirits sells alcohol-free…
  5. Accolade Wines launches consumer competition…
  6. Nisa Local Thomas Foodmarket, Stockton on…
  7. Waitrose launches cider produced using the…
  8. Halewood Artisanal Spirits shifts Whitley…
  9. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  10. North South Wines hits milestone £100million…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95