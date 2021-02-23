Vins de Provence reveals plans for UK campaign

The CIVP (Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins de Provence) has revealed plans for a UK communications campaign for 2021.

The campaign will focus on three main areas for Provence Rose, starting with a focus on the stylistic diversity of Provence’s three appellations: Cotes de Provence, Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence and Coteaux Varois en Provence.

The second areas will be the premiumisation of Vins de Provence’s iconic image and finally the campaign will look at the versatility of rose wines both in food pairings and for all year-round drinking. Provence’s range of wine styles and production techniques, from oaked and organic wines to biodynamic and terroir-sensitive winemaking methods, will also be explored.

The announcement coincides with the news that exports of Vins de Provence rose wines to the UK grew by 51% in volume and 51% in value from 2019 to 2020, with a total of 11.56 million bottles exported compared to 7.67 million in 2019, making the UK the second largest export market globally in terms of volume, according to the CIVP.

Jean-Jacques Bréban, President of the CIVP said: “We must continue to assert ourselves. In 2020, we were able to show resilience and our results were less negative than expected but 2021 will still not be easy.

“We remain ambitious and optimistic about the development potential of our wines in the coming years.

“It is our know-how and commitment to quality that ensure the success of our wines. This is an important criterion today but it will be even more so tomorrow. The whole industry must stick together, and we must continue to undertake, innovate and communicate.”

The new campaign will span PR and digital, influencer activities and trade partnerships.

The CIVP said working closely with the UK remains a “pivotal part” of Vins de Provence’s strategy in 2021, with all activity in this sphere taking place online. The CIVP’s trade training programme will kick off with a dedicated virtual masterclass, showcasing a selection of rosés from across Provence’s three appellations. 2021 will also see the launch of a series of consumer promotions in partnership with a number of online retailers.

