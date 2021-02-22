Diageo launches Tanqueray 0.0%

Diageo has launched Tanqueray 0.0% to tap into continued growth in alcohol-free drinks.

The company said alcohol-free and low alcohol choices are expected to deliver 23% of total adult drinks growth over the next three years.

The category is currently worth £150 million in the UK off-trade, according to Nielsen data, and Diageo has already been focusing on this sector via its recent launch of Gordon’s 0.0%, which is now the top selling alcohol-free spirit in the UK off-trade, according to Diageo.

Tanqueray 0.0% has been crafted using the same blend of botanicals used in the making of Tanqueray London Dry Gin, including juniper, coriander, angelica and sweet liquorice.

Tanqueray Master Distiller, Terry Fraser, said “Our expert innovation team has combined years of expertise and historic Gin distilling knowledge to create a credible alcohol-free experience. Tanqueray 0.0% is created by distilling the same botanicals used in Tanqueray London Dry Gin. These botanicals are individually immersed in water, heated and then distilled before being expertly blended together to capture the essence of Tanqueray in a delicious alcohol-free alternative.

"This special distillation process is a closely guarded secret, known only to a handful of people and we are incredibly proud to be bringing gin drinkers that juniper and citrus led taste they’re expecting from Tanqueray when they choose not to drink alcohol.”

Anita Robinson, Marketing Director GB, Diageo said: “We know that people are increasingly making more conscious decisions about what they consume, but this doesn’t mean that they should have to compromise on taste or experience. We are proud to be launching Tanqueray 0.0%, a delicious alternative for those who choose not to drink for whatever reason.

“Our aim was to ensure that we retain Tanqueray’s distinctive flavours of piney juniper and faint lemon zest which when mixed with the perfect serve is exquisite in taste. Tanqueray 0.0% delivers a truly authentic, vibrant alcohol-free experience that captures the spirit of Tanqueray perfectly.”

Tanqueray 0.0% is a low-calorie option and its RRP is £16 per 70cl bottle. It is available in 70cl bottles in Sainsbury’s and will be listed in all other national supermarkets from April onwards.

