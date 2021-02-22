Aldi launches "Grow with Aldi" competition for craft distillers

Aldi has launched a search for Britain’s “best and brightest” craft distilleries.

The “Grow with Aldi” grass roots competition aims to support small distillers in the UK by encouraging craft producers to enter their best spirit. The winning bottle will secure a listing with the retailer this summer.

The entries will be judged by Aldi’s expert panel of buyers with the help of spirits expert, TV mixologist and Sunday brunch regular, Pritesh Mody, who recently launched a raft of products with World of Zing.

Entries will close on April 5, with the winner announced in June and the final product set to hit Aldi shelves in Summer 2021.

Pritesh Mody, spirits expert and TV mixologist, said: “There are so many amazing craft distilleries across the UK. Together with Aldi I am really looking forward to uncovering fresh talent in the UK’s thriving drinks sector. I’d urge any producer, from Perth to Penzance, large or small, to send their prized tipples our way to be in with a chance to take their business to the next level.”

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “We are incredibly excited to launch this new initiative to support local UK distilleries. We can’t wait to unearth the UK’s hidden spirits gems and see what new and unique products come forward.

"Aldi is committed to supporting British producers, whether large or small, and we’ve pledged to buy an additional £3.5 billion more British food and drink products per year by 2025. We’re pleased to be able to offer the Aldi platform to showcase such exciting,homegrown products.”

Alan Powell, Founder of British Distillers Alliance said: “The BDA has supported and represented the small independent spirits sector since July 2016 and we have seen the phenomenal growth of distillers in all spirits types with no let-up, even during Covid! It’s very encouraging and exciting that Aldi, a major retailer, is championing the cause of small spirits producers in this way.”

To enter distillers can email the below entry form to growwithaldi@clarioncomms.co.uk explaining in no more than 300 words why they would like their products to be stocked at Aldi.

