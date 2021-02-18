Halewood Artisanal Spirits shifts Whitley Neill production to London

Halewood Artisanal Spirits has announced that is moving the production of Whitley Neill gin to its City of London Distillery in central London.

The company said the move will bring together the craft and provenance of Halewood’s City of London distillery with the popularity of premium gin brand Whitley Neill. The production process will continue to incorporate Whitley Neill London Dry Gin’s nine distinctive botanicals including Baobab and Cape Gooseberries, with distillation taking place in smaller, hand-crafted batches to boost the brand’s artisanal credentials.

James Stocker, marketing director, Halewood Artisanal Spirits said: “Over the past couple of years we have been dedicated to growing our distilleries, enabling us to produce the best possible range of quality, artisanal spirits with provenance. Our City of London distillery is steeped in history, and is well renowned for its gin distilling credentials, having won numerous industry accolades since opening in 2012. It makes perfect sense for Whitley Neill to be distilled in the heart of London at our multi award-winning City of London Distillery”.

Johnny Neill, Creator of Whitley Neill Gin said: “Since launching Whitley Neill in 2005, it’s been amazing to see the brand grow at such a rapid pace. Moving production to the City of London distillery is a hugely exciting next step for us, and the start of an exciting new chapter in the brand’s history. Not only will the move enable the continued development of our premium, hand crafted gin offer, but will also reinforce Whitley Neill’s position as a true London Dry Gin, and one of the only gin brands distilled within the Square Mile in London, which is of course an excellent accolade to have”.

The move follows the launch of the brand’s largest ever global campaign in the run up to Christmas, with advertising also ramping up again ahead of the Easter period, which will see a £1million investment in out-of-home and print space. The company said both pieces of activity demonstrate continued investment in building brand awareness while also “guaranteeing creation of the best possible gin”.

Production of Whitley Neill London Dry Gin at the City of London Distillery is now underway – with the London-made gin rolling out across the market now. Once Covid restrictions are lifted, the distillery will once again open its doors to the public for distillery tours, gin tastings and bespoke gin making sessions.

