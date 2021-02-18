Accolade Wines launches consumer competition for Mud House

Mud House, the New Zealand wine brand from Accolade Wines has launched a new "Meet the Winemakers" competition, as part of its ongoing "Taste the Adventure" marketing campaign first unveiled last year.

To promote the competition, Mud House is adding 1.2 million neck tags on its Mud House Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé in grocery and convenience channels. The neck flags aim to cast a spotlight on the brand’s winemakers and the “unique adventurous spirit” that makes Mud House.

Mud House is growing +53% year-on-year according to Accolade Wines, ahead of both the New Zealand category and the top five leading New Zealand wine brands.

The prizes include ten ‘Wine Tastings in the Wild’, offering a tailored off-the-grid dining experience that include a guided foraging walk, multi-course tasting menu gathered from the forest and surrounding landscape and educational journey on how each dish is brought to life, as well as a virtual wine tasting session. Additional prizes also include 500 Mud House branded backpacks.

Running until May 31, 2021, the competition will be supported with in-store POS, as well as an integrated digital campaign highlighting New Zealand’s unique winegrowing conditions and the Mud House winemaking team, capturing the adventurous spirit of the brand.

Peter English, Accolade Wines’ Head of Brand, said: “Launching our 'Taste the Adventure' campaign last year strengthened the emotional connection Mud House has with its consumers and helped to drive the brands standout performance in the category. We want to build on this by forming connections between consumers and the winemaking team at Mud House.

“With a major neck tag roll out and big social media push, Mud House will be a must stock in the months ahead.

“As a brand, we’ve always put our winemakers in the spotlight using them to inspire our consumers to live their life to the fullest. This competition will go that one step further to tap into this Kiwi sense of adventure and increase brand awareness across the UK.”

Mud House offers a range of premium red, white and rosé wines, available across grocery, convenience and the on-trade.

Related articles: