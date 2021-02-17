Duvel releases devillish number for anniversary

Belgian brewer Duvel Moortgat has given a UK release to Duvel 6.66% – a variation on its classic 8.5% abv brand – brewed to commemorate the company’s 150th anniversary.

The abv and name of the new beer is a nod to the Duvel moniker, which is the Dutch word for devil.

Chief executive Michel Moortgat said: “We were looking for a recipe that would be both accessible and full-bodied.

“This is a 100% Duvel, brewed with the finest ingredients and with the characteristic refermentation in the bottle, as with Britain’s bottle-conditioned ales.”

The beer is made with the Saaz and Styrian Golding hops used for the main Duvel blond beer, with four additional varieties and some orange zest for a fruity edge.

Brewmaster Hedwig Neven added: “Our long brewing experience with aromatic hops and a highly successful collaboration with the Amsterdam city brewery ’t IJ last year have formed the basis for this new Duvel.

“With our own, unique Duvel yeast and a blend of three expressive malts, we created a beer that’s full-flavoured yet mild and accessible.

“By leaving the beer partially-unfiltered, we also obtain a light, natural cloudiness.”

