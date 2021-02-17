Hepworth launches The Right Stuff American pale ale

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 17 February, 2021

West Sussex brewer Hepworth has launched a bottled organic pale ale made with American hop varieties.

The 5% abv beer, called The Right Stuff, is made from locally-sourced barley and Chinook and Cascade hops.

Managing director Andy Hepworth said: “Over the last 20 years, reliably sourcing quality organic hops has become much easier and we are lucky enough to have high quality barley on our doorstep in Sussex.

“Hepworth has long wanted to make an American Pale Ale that truly shows the best example of this style and now, thanks to the improved quality of ingredients available to us, we can for the very first time.

“The name came from the novelist Tom Wolfe, who coined the phrase when writing of the qualities to make the grade as supersonic test pilots and astronauts.

“They had to have necessary range of skills but also that extra non-specific quality, the right stuff, the quality that made the difference.”

The move follows the January launch of Spartan, Hepworth’s first low-alcohol beer.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. North South Wines hits milestone £100million…
  2. Winetraders appoints Beth Willard as buying…
  3. Matthew Jukes adds to premium cordials range
  4. Chapel Down to dispose of its Curious Drinks…
  5. Borough Wines appoints Gavin Brooks as chief…
  6. Waitrose launches cider produced using the…
  7. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  8. Pernod Ricard to launch Beefeater Peach &…
  9. Canned cocktail start-up secures Waitrose…
  10. Torabhaig releases "rare new arrival" to peated…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95