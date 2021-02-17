Jeroboams appoints Lucie Parker as trade director

Jeroboams has announced the appointment of Lucie Parker to the role of Trade Director.

Parker joins from Liberty Wines where she was instrumental in developing and steering the national on-trade business.

Parker has considerable trade experience including roles at Charles Taylor Wines, Fuller Smith & Turner and Armit Wines.

Jeroboams Trade is the wholesale business within the independent Jeroboams Group, offering on-trade and corporate customers access to their portfolio of fine wines and spirits.

The expansion and development of this division is a key element of recently-appointed Chief Executive Matt Tipping’s plans to strengthen and future-proof the business.

Tipping said: “We have ambitious plans to grow our position in the on-trade, particularly in London, and Lucie’s appointment to the team is testament to that commitment.

“Her understanding of the market and knowledge of the on-trade is invaluable and her experience and enthusiasm will bring a fresh dynamic to the team.

“The new Jeroboams Trade website launch is imminent (with industry leading wine list functionality) and we have added some incredible new agencies* over the last year that are perfect for trade accounts, so a lot of the work behind the scenes will put us in a great position when the on-trade opens up again.”

Parker said: “I’m thrilled to be moving to Jeroboams as Trade Director. It's such a well-respected business, with quality, family-owned producers that are exactly what the market is looking for. To join at a point in time where the business is changing is a really exciting opportunity and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Tipping added: “Although we appreciate it is a challenging time for our friends in the on-trade we have listened and worked with our customers to support them over the last year and have a very clear view on how we will grow our business while simultaneously supporting both existing and new customers. Lucie will develop those plans further and together we look forward to forging a successful path for Jeroboams Trade in 2021 and beyond.”

Parker will join the team on February 22, 2021.

