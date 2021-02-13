Jose Cuervo introduces price-marked pack for c-stores

By Sonya Hook
 | 13 February, 2021

Jose Cuervo has launched its first ever price-marked pack for convenience stores in the UK.

The tequila brand is aiming to drive both consumer confidence and retailer value by releasing a price mark pack on both Jose Cuervo Especial Silver and Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado 50cl at £15.99 per 50cl.

The spirits category within the Impulse channel has grown +21%, with the tequila category leading this at +71%.

Jose Cuervo is outperforming the category at +97%. The company said the positive news for retailers is value growth is higher than volume delivering incremental revenue and driving premiumisation.

Jose Cuervo’s price mark pack is available nationwide in a number of UK Cash & Carry’s including Bestway, Crown Cash & Carry, Dee Bee, East End, Elbrook, Hare Wines, HT Drinks, JW Filshill, Soho Cash & Carry and United Wholesale Scotland.

Tequila Educator at Proximo Spirits UK, Oli Pergl, said: “As consumers look to recreate their on-trade experiences at home, we have seen the move to shopping local and supporting independent retail. What’s more, tequila is no longer viewed just as a shot at the end of a ‘big night’, instead consumers are recreating more exciting, flavoursome drinks, such as the Margarita and a twist on a G&T with a refreshing Tequila & Tonic”.

