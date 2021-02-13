Beer leads the way with off-trade sales

By Sonya Hook
 | 13 February, 2021

Beer continues to lead with way with off-trade growth, according to the latest Nielsen data.

Figues for the week ending January 30, 2021 show that BWS is growing by 26% but the beer category growing ahead of this at 35%, while the on-trade remains closed.

Nielsen’s client delivery manager, Rob Hallworth, said: “After the Christmas peak we have seen very stable growth across categories since the beginning of 2021, suggesting shoppers are becoming more settled into buying patterns during this lockdown.

“With no imminent plans for the hospitality trade to reopen we can expect this pattern to continue for the foreseeable future.”

Spirits, cider and wine are all in double-digit growth, up by 25%, 24% and 22% respectively. Champagne sales are seeing lower levels of growth at 16% but sparkling wine is up by 22% on the same week in 2020.

