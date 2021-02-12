Kopparberg adds Passionfruit & Orange Cider

Kopparberg UK is launching a Passionfruit & Orange Cider.

The 4% abv new cider is available exclusively in Sainsbury stores from February 14 in 50cl bottles ort as a 10x 33cl can pack.

Last year Kopparberg ventured into new territories with the launch of Cherry and Dark Fruit rums, as well as hard seltzer variants, all of which helps to “solidify its reputation as experts in premium fruit flavour”, the company said.

Rob Salvesen, Head of Marketing, said: “Kopparberg prides itself on its ability to deliver the bold and original flavours you’d expect from the brand, whilst reacting to ever-developing trends in the drinks industry. Last year saw Kopparberg take its fruit flavour expertise into unexplored categories with our hard seltzer and rum launches and we are always looking for new ways to keep ahead of the curve and react to emerging trends and consumer demand, whilst also being trendsetters in the industry.

"As we’re anticipating that first drink out of lockdown, we wanted to create a variant that reminds Kopparberg fans that better days are ahead and give our customers a flavour we know they’ll love.”

Kopparberg Passionfruit & Orange Cider will be available for £1.90 for a 50cl bottle and £12 for a 10x33cl can pack.

