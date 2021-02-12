Borough Wines appoints Gavin Brooks as chief operating officer

Borough Wines has appointed a new Chief Operating Officer as the company expands its Sustainable Wine Solutions offering to the trade.

Gavin Brooks joins the business to help cement Borough Wines’ position as “the UK’s most sustainable wine wholesaler”.

Brooks has extensive experience in retail and hospitality logistics, from neighbourhood retailers and producers to Blue Chip companies. Other recent appointments include Jamie Augustyn who has joined the company as Production Manager from sparkling wine producer Hattingley Valley.

Over the last year, the company has strengthened its sustainable product offering with the recently launched Bottle Return scheme, Vinotap – a 10L alternative to bag-in-box – and the Wine on Tap range, using the UK’s only 100% reusable kegs.

Borough Wines was recently announced as the official sampling service for the London Wine Fair. Borough will supply tasting samples in 10cl tubes, available for visitors to order from exhibitors.

Managing Director Muriel Chatel said: “We are really looking forward to the LWF. The 2021 event is going to be so special, and we’re thrilled to be playing a part in taking it fully digital. Post Brexit, the LWF is not simply another wine fair in an already busy European calendar, but an essential first-class event not to be missed by producers and importers.”

The company said its rebottling service has enabled many businesses and generic organisations to switch to digital tasting events during the pandemic through their partnership with Sensible Wine Services. The wines are re-bottled into 5 or10cl tubes, under protective conditions using nitrogen blanketing, at the Borough Wines dedicated bottling facility in Greenwich. A full wine analysis including fault and stability assessment is undertaken prior to re-bottling, and sulphite adjustments are made to ensure the wines stay fresh for up to a year.

Related articles: