Pernod Ricard to launch Beefeater Peach & Raspberry in the UK

Beefeater is introducing a Peach & Raspberry variant in time for Spring.

The new flavour, which will launch exclusively into the UK market, has been inspired by two historic recipes from founder, James Burrough, who created Peach Liqueur and Raspberry Gin in the 1800s.

The quintessential British flavours have been given a modern twist by Master Distiller and custodian, Desmond Payne MBE, to ”satisfy the sustained consumer demand for new exciting flavours”.

The producer said the new variant provides ”the perfect balance between the slightly sweet peach flavour and burst of raspberry”.

Beefeater Peach & Raspberry has been created using the iconic Beefeater London Dry recipe as its base, with added natural peach and raspberry flavours.

Chris Shead, Off-Trade Channel Director, Pernod Ricard UK, said: “Flavoured Gin represents a huge opportunity as it makes up 40% of Premium Gin in the UK and is growing +21.6%. Beefeater Blood Orange (+59.3%) and Beefeater Pink Strawberry (+6.1%) are performing exceptionally well since launch. Introducing new and exciting flavours is not only a fantastic recruitment tool for the category, but also a great way to tap into different occasions and consumer taste profile needs.”

Desmond Payne, Master Distiller, Beefeater, said: “We love to experiment and James Burrough’s historic recipes provide us with a wealth of inspiration we are lucky to have. Adding just a hint of peach and raspberry to Beefeater’s classic recipe, produced in our iconic London copper stills, has created another approachable flavour with a twist that’s both light and fresh, perfect for the warmer months ahead. The new Flavoured Gin is clearly part of the award-winning Beefeater family, whilst there is a prominent fruit aroma the overall taste is discernibly still that of classic juniper.”

The new flavoured gin will launch in the brand’s new packaging, revealed last month, which aims to strengthen existing premium and modern design cues and features optimised sustainability credentials. The updated design uses a 100% recyclable glass bottle, the existing plastic cap has been replaced with a premium embossed, aluminium cap and the label has moved from plastic to paper for a crafted, elegant feel. These reductions have allowed the brand to create an annual saving of 410 tonnes of plastic (equivalent to 17 million standard plastic water bottles) .

Beefeater Peach & Raspberry (rsp: £18.99) will be available exclusively in Asda for four weeks from March 25 2021, before being rolled out across the Off-Trade.

