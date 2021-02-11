Changyu's premium Chinese brandy heads to UK shores

A premium range of brandies from China is gearing up for a UK launch.

Koya comes from China’s oldest and largest wine and spirits producer, Changyu, and it will be distributed in the UK by Bibendum wine, with sales and marketing overseen by winemaker Lenz Moser and Koya ambassador Frank Klammer MS.

There are two products in the range: Koya Brandy VSOP 6 years and Koya Brandy XO 10 years, aimed at high-end independent wine merchants and the on-trade. Retail prices start at RRP £60 per bottle.

Koya draws a number of parallels to its Cognac cousins, according to the producer. It is made from Ugni Blanc grapes grown on calcium rich terroir with a similar climate to the Charente. For distillation Chateau Koya has six sets of traditional French Charentais Pot Stills.

The mastermind behind the quality and style of the Koya house blend is master distiller Zhang Baochun, who has more than 30 years’ experience in brandy in China.

Frank Kämmer MS is Chief Sommelier of Changyu Pioneer Company and international brand ambassador for Koya. He passed his master sommelier examination in 1996 and is now recognised as a renowned world expert in Chinese wines and spirits.

He said: “Koya has been making its own expressions of brandy since 1892, playing in the premier league of eau de vie worldwide, and now we are excited to be making our way to international markets in 2021. Across the three brandies in the range, Koya offers a unique profile and provides an excellent opportunity for Cognac fans to branch out and try something different without having to comprise on quality.”

