Winetraders appoints Beth Willard as buying director

By Sonya Hook
 | 11 February, 2021

Winetraders has announced that Beth Willard will join the commercial team as Buying Director.

Willard joins Winetraders from Direct Wines where she has been Global Buying Manager for the last nine years, with responsibility for wines from Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, South America and various regions in France.  Prior to this she was a Buyer at Alliance Wine after moving to the UK from Australia, via France, where she worked in various roles throughout the industry.  She is also a Panel Chair at the Decanter World Wine Awards amongst other competitions.

Willard will work alongside Winetraders Managing Director, Michael Palij MW, who set up the specialist importer 25 years ago, and will oversee the company’s work across its portfolio of producers from Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Chile and Australia. 

Palij said: “In the last quarter of a century, Winetraders has developed an enviable reputation for the uncompromising quality of our range and we can only see that Beth will add to this.

“Not only is she well-known and revered in the Hispanic wine community that forms such a large part of our business, but she also understands all the commercials a dynamic company like ours needs to know.  We look forward to taking full advantage of the energy and dynamism she will bring to Winetraders in 2021 and beyond.”

Winetraders UK Ltd is a specialist wine importer focused on a meticulously curated range of family estates from Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Chile and Australia.

