Hollywood stars mark Wrexham deal with gin

American gin brand Aviation has launched a limited edition to celebrate the takeover of Wrexham FC by the gin’s owner Ryan Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

The pair confirmed the acquisition of the Welsh team, which plays in the National League, on Tuesday, having previously announced their intention to buy it last November.

Diageo completed a deal to buy Aviation from Reynolds in September, with Reynolds retaining a stake in the business.

The limited edition carries the Wrexham FC logo with a red label, the same colour as the team’s shirts.

Reynolds said: “Rob and I are ecstatic to have won the approval of the Wrexham fans and the League and this bottle is for them. It’s a small first step on what will hopefully be a legendary underdog story.”

