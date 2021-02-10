Hollywood stars mark Wrexham deal with gin

 | 10 February, 2021

American gin brand Aviation has launched a limited edition to celebrate the takeover of Wrexham FC by the gin’s owner Ryan Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

The pair confirmed the acquisition of the Welsh team, which plays in the National League, on Tuesday, having previously announced their intention to buy it last November.

Diageo completed a deal to buy Aviation from Reynolds in September, with Reynolds retaining a stake in the business.

The limited edition carries the Wrexham FC logo with a red label, the same colour as the team’s shirts.

Reynolds said: “Rob and I are ecstatic to have won the approval of the Wrexham fans and the League and this bottle is for them. It’s a small first step on what will hopefully be a legendary underdog story.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Drop Bear Beer secures £1.8million to build…
  2. Maverick Drinks bolsters sales team with five…
  3. Tanqueray reveals raft of NPD for 2021
  4. Drinks Retailing Awards 2021: the winners…
  5. I Heart Wines and Mars reveal Valentine's…
  6. ‘No such thing as alcohol-free gin," says…
  7. Tribute to UK drinks veteran Tony Ould (1950-2021)…
  8. Canned cocktail start-up secures Waitrose…
  9. Off-trade BWS sales up by 25% in January 2021…
  10. Thatchers Cider releases Thatchers Vintage…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95