Waitrose adds first Indian wine

By Sonya Hook
 | 09 February, 2021

Waitrose has listed a “UK supermarket exclusive” premium Indian wine.

The wine, from Vallonne Vineyards, India’s first boutique winery and vineyard, is a Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon.

Waitrose said it has seen an increase in demand for wines from lesser-known countries and sales for these up by 91% compared with last year. As a result of this it decided to introduce the wine from “one of India’s best estates”.
Vallonne Vineyards rests on the slopes of the Sahyadri mountain ranges. The estate produces premium French-style wines with varietals and blends that are unique in the Indian wine market.

The Vallonne Vineyards Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 10th Edition Special Label 2016 (£19.99) has aromas of spices and blackberry, balanced with a hint of oak. The wine is described as having a full, round mouthfeel which delivers an integrated, silky finish.

Xenia Ruscombe-King MW, Wine Buyer at Waitrose said, “Over the last few years we have seen wines from more unusual countries becoming very popular with our customers, especially when they offer great quality. The Indian wine industry has been going from strength to strength over the last 20 years and we are now seeing some fantastic quality wines being produced to rival those from classic wine-making countries. This is the perfect wine to try if you love a classic French Bordeaux.” 

The Vallonné Vineyards Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon – 10th Edition Special Label 2016 (£19.99), will be available exclusively on WaitroseCellar.com.

