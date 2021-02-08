Sence hard seltzer gets full overhaul and name change for 2021 relaunch

Sence, one of the very first hard seltzers to launch in 2019, has overhauled its recipe, brand and consumer positioning and relaunched as Sentz

The 4% abv Sentz is a 100% natural hard seltzer with added minerals. It has a fermented fruit alcohol base and is available in a trio of cocktail-inspired flavours featuring Scottish raspberries, Brazilian oranges, cantaloupe and watermelon with three distinct palate profiles; tangy, sweet and spiced.

The British brand uses sparkling spring water that is filtered through the Oolitic limestone of the Cotswold Hills. The range also boasts the addition of three minerals: calcium, magnesium and potassium, which the producers describe as “hard seltzer plus”.

The team behind Sentz undertook a detailed programme of consumer research over seven months to understand the growing hard seltzer market, looking at taste, range and drinking occasions. The insight led the brand to spot a gap in the market for a hard seltzer which was focused on quality and 100% natural ingredients, whilst retaining a fun and playful brand positioning.

Xavier Warburton, founder, said: “Our original hard seltzer was launched when there was little market intelligence. Since then, the category has evolved at pace with the advent of large brands jumping onboard the hard seltzer trend which demonstrates confidence in the category and forecast continued growth.

“We are on a mission to change the perception that low calorie alcoholic drinks have to taste bad or be full of sugar or artificial ingredients.”

The British drinks brand spoke to more than 4,500 consumers and used this insight to go back to the drawing board to develop Sentz; a “sharper, more unique” brand that is clearly differentiated from the competition. The team said the brand’s key USPs are added minerals, fruits of provenance, 100% natural ingredients, bold flavours and being a British brand produced in the UK.

The three flavour combinations: Sweet Melon & Mint, Tangy Raspberry & Lime and Spiced Orange & Ginger, were the winners from the market research with each product appealing to a different consumer taste palates. Everyone will have their favourite.

Warburton added: “Balancing three minerals with the fruits of provenance has had its challenges but we’re proud of our product and excited to finally get it out there. Sentz is positioned as a product for the growing community of discerning drinkers looking to live a vibrant lifestyle. It allows consumers to have a good-time, guilt free.”

Sentz is committed to supporting The Thirst Project which works with young people to end the global water crisis by building freshwater wells in developing countries to provide clean water and sanitation. For every 33cl can sold, Sentz pledges 19 litres of clean drinking water to communities in need.

The Sentz range launches in February 2021 in retail with 33cl cans.

Related articles: