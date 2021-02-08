Rioja Wine UK announces "gear shift" for 2021 campaign

Rioja Wine UK has launched its new marketing campaign for 2021, with a clear focus on the “exceptional quality” of the top end wines of the region.

With the value of Rioja in the UK up 17.9% in 2020, according to latest Nielsen statistics (MAT 26.12.20), the new campaign will bolster the region’s fine wine credentials and consolidate its position as Spain’s premier wine producing region.

New for 2021 will be an increased emphasis on the top wines from Rioja with the launch of Ultimate Rioja – a blind tasting by a panel of leading industry experts to establish the very best wines from the region. Winning wines will be presented to a select trade audience at a live event in the autumn.

The Rioja Wine Academy Bootcamps, online training sessions with leading Rioja experts, will be rolled out to consumers in 2021 and the Rioja Wine Directory – an online tool to help consumers to track down their nearest Rioja retailer, will expand to include restaurants with strong Rioja listings.

Consumers will also be reached through a series of high-profile retailer partnerships and during Rioja Wine Month, formerly Shop Rioja, which this year will see restaurants around the country joining independent retailers to celebrate all things Rioja over the course of October.

New for 2021 will be a paid media campaign which will focus on bringing Rioja to life through high end lifestyle titles while the digital campaign will continue to focus on lifestyle influencers.

Iñigo Tapiador, Global Marketing Director for the Consejo Regulador DOCa Rioja, said: “The 2021 campaign will see us shift a gear and reset the lens on Rioja and raise the profile of Rioja as a world leading fine wine producing region.”

