WineGB reveals calendar of activities for 2021

WineGB has revealed a plan to focus on wine tourism and the retail sector this year through a series of events.

It also said its development strategy will be underpinned by industry values including sustainability, product excellence and innovation.

Activities kick off with a virtual three-day wine tourism conference next month. “Wine Tourism in the UK: the route to success” will run March 2 to 4, 10am – 2pm each day. The event is primarily aimed at industry members but WineGB said the calibre and line up of speakers will be “instructive and inspiring for anyone working within the wider tourism and hospitality industry.

English Wine Week is moving to June (June 19 to 27). The week is designed to provide the perfect opportunity for producers to team up with retailers to spread “the strong message of availability”, together with encouraging more people to visit the vineyards that are open to the public.

More information about how WineGB will be proposing to work with retailers will be released shortly.

There will be a separate Welsh Wine Week, scheduled to take place Friday Sunday 4-13 June. Supported by the Welsh Government’s Drinks Cluster, there will be a veritable toast to the growing number of vineyards across Wales. Further information will be available from https://drinkwelsh.co.uk

The pandemic last year meant that the annual WineGB Trade & Press tasting was cancelled. This year’s tasting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday September 7 (subject to any restrictions of course) and promises to be the key showcase event for GB wines and the recent excellent vintages and releases.

The WineGB Awards will see judging taking place over the week of June 7 at Ashling Park Wine Estate, Sussex. Led by Co-Chairs Susie Barrie MW and Oz Clarke, the wines will go through a rigorous tasting process with the highest calibre of judges.

The medal wins will be announced on Thursday June 24 (during English Wine Week). A trophy announcement and awards ceremony is planned and further details will be released in due course.

A number of dedicated social campaigns will also be rolled out over the year. Upcoming is a Valentine’s focus with a difference: #WineMyHeartAway is running in association with Susie Barrie MW and Peter Richards MW together with Majestic and encouraging followers and industry alike across their social channels (Instagram and Twitter) to share the first time they fell in love with wine.

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, WineGB is teaming with Women in Wine London to run a series of Instagram Live interviews across that week until March 15, featuring women from some of the many different areas of the Great British wine industry.

Julia Trustram Eve, WineGB’s Marketing Manager said: “Whilst last year was incredibly challenging for many of our members, the rise in retail and direct to consumer sales demonstrated that consumers are more clearly focussed on provenance, sustainability, buying from local producers – all of which our industry is proud to provide.

“Above all we want to set out a calendar of events and projects that focus on key consumer drivers and allows them and the trade to engage with this wonderful industry of ours, which is going through remarkable growth and bursting with confidence.

“We sincerely hope that the many tourism operations and our own trade tasting will be able to take place in person – we cannot wait to see everyone again and give the trade a chance to connect with our wines. Here’s to a great 2021.”

Related articles: