Tanqueray reveals raft of NPD for 2021

Tanqueray is expanding its portfolio with a series of innovations.

First to join the brand’s portfolio this month is Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale (41.3% ABV). In April, the brand is also set to introduce two brand new ready-to-drink (RTD) 25cl can formats for Tanqueray London Dry Gin and Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Distilled Gin (6.5% ABV). Tanqueray Rangpur Lime Distilled Gin (41.3% ABV) is also set to showcase a refreshed pack in the same month.

Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale has been inspired by Charles Tanqueray's travels to France. It is crafted with the four botanicals of Tanqueray London Dry Gin, blended with blackcurrants from France, vanilla and the floral notes of black orchid. Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale will be available to purchase on Amazon from February 4 and in selected stores from February 17 with plans to launch in the on-trade later in the year.

The new RTD 25cl formats are designed to tap into the growing RTD category. The variants will be Tanqueray London Dry Gin & Tonic, and Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla & Tonic.

Adrienne Gammie, Marketing Director for Gins, Pimms and Baileys said: “The Gin category continues to thrive and this is primarily motivated by consumer demand for new and exciting variants. Tanqueray has always been commended for its taste and quality – and the introduction of Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale is an extension of the brand’s commitment to introducing rich and exciting new choices to the market.

“We continue to see a huge trend in customers seeking new formats – especially in the pre-mix category. The new can formats provide convenience to the consumer, whilst being able to enjoy a high-quality serve at home.”

