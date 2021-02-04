Thatchers Cider releases Thatchers Vintage 2020

Thatchers Cider has released its new season Thatchers Vintage 2020.

The 7.4% abv mature cider has been made from a blend of bittersweet apples, considered to be the “the pick of the 2020 harvest”.

A rich golden, traditional medium dry cider, Vintage 2020 is softly rounded and mature with a depth of character coming from apples such as Dabinett and Prince William for their rich soft tannins, Somerset Redstreak for its peppery notes, and a touch of the Gala dessert apple for its distinctive fruity aroma.

This traditional premium bottled cider is a firm favourite with shoppers according to Thatchers, and new season vintages are released each year.

Thatchers said the 2020 vintage is slowly matured to give the robust cider “an intense apple character and lively sparkle”. It is deep in flavour yet light in colour, and “the richness is rounded off with a satisfying crispness”.

An image of Thatchers’ founder, first generation cider maker, William Thatcher, is being introduced to the updated rounded main label, which brings Vintage firmly into the family fold alongside Thatchers Gold, Haze, Rosé, Katy and Rascal bottles. The fresh, contemporary design aims to give clear shelf standout for Thatchers Vintage 2020, whilst telling the authentic story of Thatchers’ heritage.

Martin Thatcher, fourth generation cider maker said: “Thatchers Vintage is one of our long-held favourites at Myrtle Farm. With its rich, fuller flavour it has gained a loyal following and releasing the new Vintage is always an anticipated moment in life at the Farm.

“The traditional premium cider category plays an increasingly important role for retailers to help unlock value in their cider sales. Now more than ever, consumers are turning to brands like Thatchers they know and trust in these uncertain times.”

The 50cl bottle has an RRP of £1.85. Stockists include Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons and Ocado.

