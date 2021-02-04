Tribute to UK drinks veteran Tony Ould (1950-2021)

It is with great sadness to announce that drinks veteran Tony Ould passed away quietly in Herne Bay on January 25, 2021 after a long period of illness which he fought with dignity and courage. He was a loving husband to Pamela, a wonderful father to Gavin and Laura, a grandfather, and a dear friend of all at Babco UK among many others.

Ould joined Babco UK at its inception in 2000, following on from an illustrious early career that saw him make a huge impact on all sides of the drinks business. He started out in the drinks trade as a BWS buyer at Sainsburys in 1973 and went on to work for Victoria Wine and Greenall’s in Warrington. He was responsible for launching Oranjeboom Dutch lager into the off-trade in the UK.

During his 21 years as Commercial Director with Babco, Ould continuously led on key business areas, focusing on operations and product development. The company said he was pivotal in the management of all Babco brands with some reaching over three-million litres a year.

Chris Bowen, Founder and managing director of Babco said: “A true drinks veteran, Tony was an inspiring leader, a great friend, and a key part of the Babco family. I am very proud to have had him by my side over the years. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and worked with him.”

Tony’s funeral will be held in private on March 8, 2021. Charity donations can be made to Ellenor Hospice https://antonyould.muchloved.com/ in lieu of flowers.

