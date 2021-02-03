Starward releases red wine barrel whisky in the UK

Australian whisky brand Starward has given a UK launch to a single malt matured in red wine barrels from two of the country’s premier wine regions.

Left-Field is aged in fresh and charred French oak barrels sourced from Barossa Valley and Yarra Valley that have previously held Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir wines.

Melbourne-based Starward said the whisky had been created to appeal to European palates.

Founder David Vitale said: “We thought it was important for us to create a flavour-full but easy drinking and approachable whisky that talks to the place it is made, like very few whiskies can.

“With our red wine barrel-ageing, our whiskies offer something different to most others.

“This juicy approachability from our red wine barrels means our whiskies are perfect for cocktails and mixing.

“We all have a a special occasion whisky cabinet which is overflowing with options, but the sharing cabinet is curated.

“We believe we have the opportunity to elbow out some space and create an alternative to the great whiskies from around the world, with an Australian whisky matured in Australian wine barrels.”

UK distribution of Left-Field is through Cask Liquid Marketing and it has a listing with Waitrose at an rrp of £35.

