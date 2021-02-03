Drinks Retailing Awards 2021: the winners revealed

A good evening was had by all at this year’s Covid-friendly Drinks Retailing Awards.

While it was a far cry from the glamour of the Dorchester in London, the camaraderie of the drinks trade still radiated through the virtual platform at the online ceremony, which took place on February 2.

Waitrose, Morrisons and Tesco each took two awards apiece. Waitrose secured the award for Innovative Retailer of the Year, and the judges were particularly impressed with the retailer’s focus on new and sustainable premium packaging formats for wine. It was also awarded the title of Multiple Spirits Retailer of the Year.

Morrisons was awarded Multiple Cider Retailer of the Year and also Multiple No & Low Alcohol Retailer of the Year, while Tesco secured awards for Multiple Beer Retailer and also Supermarket of the Year.

The awards also highlighted a number of independent businesses across different drinks categories. The Old Garage and Deli in Cornwall stood out as the Newcomer of the Year, having built up the business and successfully navigated through the Covid weeks, with plans to open a second site in the near future.

Tring Winery also impressed the judges in the Best Independent Promotion category for its quick thinking in March 2020 when lockdown hit. The new business swiftly pivoted the business and was able to send out wine samples in pouches to consumers across the country in order to carry out a number of online tasting sessions.

Chair of the Awards and managing editor of Drinks Retailing, Sonya Hook, said: “We felt it was more important than ever to make sure these awards took place in order to celebrate the fantastic achievements and hard work of retailers across the country during these challenging times.

“Drinks Retailing magazine has always had a robust and detailed judging process for these awards and this year has been no exception. Thank you to everyone who attended and congratulations to all of the finalists and winners.”

Here is the full list of winners:

Newcomer of the Year – The Old Garage and Deli

Convenience Store of the Year – Costcutter Chislehurst

Innovative Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Most Wanted Wines) - Waitrose

Multiple No & Low Alcohol Retailer of the Year (sponsored by North South Wines) - Morrisons

Multiple Cider Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Kopparberg UK) - Morrisons

Independent Spirits Retailer of the Year - The Whisky Exchange

Multiple Spirits Retailer of the Year - Waitrose

Multiple Beer Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company) - Tesco

Independent Beer Retailer of the Year – Brewery Market

Independent Wine Retailer of the Year – Butlers Wine Cellar

Multiple Wine Retailer of the Year - Aldi

Drinks Buying Team of the Year (sponsored by Aston Manor Cider) - Majestic

Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year – The Wine Press

Best Independent Retailer Promotion – Tring Winery

Online Retailer of the Year – The Whisky Exchange

Regional Chain of the Year – Lea & Sandeman

Best Hybrid Retailer of the Year – Eight Stony Street

Luxury Retailer of the Year – Hedonism Wines

Convenience Chain of the Year – Co-op

Supermarket of the Year (sponsored by White Claw Hard Seltzer) Tesco

Related articles: