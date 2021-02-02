McQueen Gin reveals AR labels for its core range

A Scottish gin producer has created a full augmented reality (AR) experience within each of its six core range bottles.

McQueen Gin, based in Callander, Scotland, has launched what it describes as “the World’s coolest labels”, which come to life to create an immersive gin experience for customers.

By scanning the label via the dedicated McQueen Gin app, each bottle showcases “the hidden inner secrets” of the brand, with a full-length animation, designed to give the drinker a “bombardment of all the senses”.

Drinkers can explore a number of experiences including the opportunity to take “a virtual dive into McQueen’s black cherry and vanilla gin pool”, or learn about the spirit of Ben Ledi, the mountain which overlooks the distillery.

The technology has taken six months to develop and required an investment of £20,000.

Dale McQueen, MD of McQueen Gin, said: “At its core, one of the fascinating sociable aspects of society can be found when we share a drink with our friends, either in the pub or in our homes.

“With that option being limited in the current climate, we have enhanced this experience by creating an engaging AR experience on our six core range bottles that people will enjoy sharing across social media. We wanted to make not just an enjoyable tasting gin but an experience which would bond people together and give them something other than great taste to talk about.

“We have achieved this through the new McQueen Gin app, which allows the user to view the augmented reality experience by simply opening the app and pointing their camera at the front label.

“Not only are we the first Scottish Gin company to integrate augmented reality, we believe that we are the first gin company in the whole of the UK to fully integrate augmented reality into our label design with our own dedicated app, showcasing how McQueen continues to lead the industry in innovation.”

Founded in 2015, Dale and Vicky McQueen created McQueen Gin intending to create an adventurous gin-drinking experience unlike any other and bringing unique and exciting flavours to the market which meet the demands of the ever-evolving audience of gin-lovers.

The full range of gins, including Highland Dry Gin, Colour Changing, Blackcurrant and Raspberry, Citron, Five Chilli and Black Cherry and Vanilla flavoured, can be purchased directly from McQueen via its own website. You can also find Highland Dry, Black Cherry and Vanilla and Citron in Spar Scotland stores.

