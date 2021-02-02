Maverick Drinks bolsters sales team with five new hires

Maverick Drinks has appointed five new hires in its sales team.

Adam Talbot joins from Quintessential Brands where he held the position of Off Trade Commercial Manager. In his new role he will be responsible for the National Retail channel, helping to grow the channel with key customers.



After gaining experience looking after accounts such as Amazon and Ocado at Sipsmith, Nick White joins the team in the role of Partner Manager for the Grocery Channel, where he will be taking the lead on accounts such as Waitrose and Morrisons.



Sarah Crosby makes the move after a successful career at SHS drinks spanning more than 13 years working across the majority of the on-trade national accounts. In her role at Maverick Drinks, Sarah will be looking after the managed on-trade.



After a career in the industry that started with running cocktail bars, James Crinson moved over to work with brands, including three years working as the London Key Account Manager for East London Liquor Co. Now with Maverick, Crinson will be looking after the South East territory for the company.



Wil Kershaw will now cover the Midlands territory for Maverick after previously having spent six years at Majestic Wine in both retail management and on-trade territory management.



Michael Vachon, Co-Founder Maverick Drinks, said: “In a time when the hospitality industry is facing it’s toughest challenges in decades, we’re so pleased to be able to say we’re continuing to grow our team and have brought on five new starters over the past two months, with even more new roles coming up soon.

“The calibre of candidates has been extremely high and I’m confident that the new members of our team will deliver great things for our business and their partners in the trade.



“Many of our brands had record sales years in 2020 because of the enormous growth of our eCommerce business and we want to ensure that both our Grocery and On-Trade teams are well-supported as things start to return to normal later this year. Of course, we’re not just growing the team, we’re going to be working with some fantastic new brands too, and I can’t wait to share more news about them when they’re ready.”

