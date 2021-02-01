Indie Brands adds Don Papa Rum to its portfolio

Indie Brands has announced a new UK distribution partnership with Don Papa Rum.

Don Papa is the first premium single island rum from the Philippines, created and launched in 2012 by Stephen Carroll, managing director and founder of the Bleeding Heart Rum Company.

Distilled and aged in American oak barrels on the island of Negros Occidental (known locally as Sugarlandia), the pure, original Negros sugar cane is the foundation for Don Papa Rum’s long, rich-textured finish.

The namesake of Don Papa Rum is inspired by the unsung hero and mystic, Papa Isio, who was one of the leading figures of the late 19th century Philippine revolution.

The brand portfolio consists of the original Don Papa single island rum, Don Papa 10, Rare Cask, Sherry Cask, Sevillana Cask Finish and most recently the Rye Aged, which launched in November 2020.

Douglas Cunningham, founder and chief executive of Indie Brands said: “Believing in brands that do things differently and have an obsession with creativity, craft and quality, there couldn’t be a more natural fit.

“Don Papa truly brings something special to both established rum drinkers and new explorers to the category. We are very excited to start this partnership and we look forward to continuing building Don Papa, driving growth and sharing this great brand with UK consumers.”

Stephen Carroll, founder of the Bleeding Heart Company who created Don Papa said: “We are absolutely delighted at this new partnership between Indie Brands and Don Papa. There is a wonderful passion for the brand in the Indie team and we look forward to making the brand much more broadly available to consumers in the UK.”

Don Papa Rum is available in Sainsburys, Majestic, major specialist retailers and online.

