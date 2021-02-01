I Heart Wines and Mars reveal Valentine's Day collaboration

I Heart Wines has teamed up with confectionary brand Mars to deliver a ‘Give More’ partnership.

The collaboration brings together the wine producer’s I Heart Prosecco and its new I Heart Prosecco Rosé with the Mars brands Maltesers and Galaxy truffles. The in-store bay will be feature in 178 Sainsbury’s stores from February 1 to 14.

Through February I Heart will run a competition on its social media channels, offering 20 consumers the chance to win I Heart Proseccos, Maltesers and Galaxy Truffles.

In addition, I Heart Prosecco and Maltesers Truffles will feature on a “Feeling Bubbly?” online banner, which will run until February 15.

Robin Copestick, managing director for Freixenet Copestick, the brand owner for the I Heart portfolio, said: “To feature I Heart Wines with such renowned brands such as Maltesers and Galaxy is very exciting for everyone at Freixenet Copestick. I am sure it will be a huge success and great for the consumer."

Dani McDonald, senior brand manager for I Heart Wines, said: “We are delighted to partner with such fantastic brands. Maltesers’ tone of voice and light-hearted, engaging communications pair perfectly with I Heart’s fun, playful and simplistic approach to wine.”

Separately I Heart wines has launched a limited-edition I Heart Prosecco “I Heart You”, in time for Valentine’s Day. This will be available in Morrisons and Sainsbury’s stores.

