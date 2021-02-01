I Heart Wines and Mars reveal Valentine's Day collaboration

By Sonya Hook
 | 01 February, 2021

I Heart Wines has teamed up with confectionary brand Mars to deliver a ‘Give More’ partnership.

The collaboration brings together the wine producer’s I Heart Prosecco and its new I Heart Prosecco Rosé with the Mars brands Maltesers and Galaxy truffles. The in-store bay will be feature in 178 Sainsbury’s stores from February 1 to 14.

Through February I Heart will run a competition on its social media channels, offering 20 consumers the chance to win I Heart Proseccos, Maltesers and Galaxy Truffles.

In addition, I Heart Prosecco and Maltesers Truffles will feature on a “Feeling Bubbly?” online banner, which will run until February 15.

Robin Copestick, managing director for Freixenet Copestick, the brand owner for the I Heart portfolio, said: “To feature I Heart Wines with such renowned brands such as Maltesers and Galaxy is very exciting for everyone at Freixenet Copestick. I am sure it will be a huge success and great for the consumer."

Dani McDonald, senior brand manager for I Heart Wines, said: “We are delighted to partner with such fantastic brands. Maltesers’ tone of voice and light-hearted, engaging communications pair perfectly with I Heart’s fun, playful and simplistic approach to wine.”

Separately I Heart wines has launched a limited-edition I Heart Prosecco “I Heart You”, in time for Valentine’s Day. This will be available in Morrisons and Sainsbury’s stores.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Canned cocktail start-up secures Waitrose…
  2. St Peter’s Brewery bought by group of private…
  3. Absolut paper bottle rolls out across UK market…
  4. Mangrove secures New York whiskey and gins
  5. Brown-Forman to end spirits deal with Mangrove…
  6. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  7. Torabhaig releases "rare new arrival" to peated…
  8. Hanging with the cool kids
  9. Bestway's Tippl and BB's concepts: Braving…
  10. ‘No such thing as alcohol-free gin," says…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95