Pernod Ricard launches "most recyclable glass bottle yet" for Absolut

Pernod Ricard has launched “the most recyclable bottle yet” for its Absolut brand.

The new limited-edition bottle is made from 60% recycled glass, and it follows the announcement last month that the brand was rolling out its prototype paper bottles.

The launch aims to showcase a continuation of the brand’s mission to use its creativity to inspire positive change, as it pushed forward with its sustainability agenda.

The 2021 edition has been inspired by different walks of life coming together to celebrate the spirit of mixing and connectivity to create better together. The design is blue in colour and made of 60% recycled glass, highlighting the importance of sustainability and circular packaging. The design also includes 16 swirls embossed into the glass, which have been inspired by moments of togetherness, whether that be in spirit or in real life, as well as the swirling motion found when stirring Absolut’s delicious cocktails.

Chris Shead, off-trade Channel Director for Pernod Ricard UK, said: “We know sustainability is important to shoppers, with data showing that 83% of consumers globally select brands that have a better record of sustainability. We also know that the Absolut limited-edition bottle is a collectible item for those loyal to the brand and we can’t wait to give our consumers the chance to be a part of our sustainability journey.”

The launch will be supported above-the-line media, PR and influencer. Absolut will also drive standout and engagement within the grocery and wholesale channels with “bold and eye-catching” point of sale in-store.

The Absolut limited-edition bottle is available now in a 70cl format from all major supermarkets and convenience stores, RRP £20, and in a 1-litre format from Costco and Amazon, RRP £28.

