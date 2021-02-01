White Claw Hard Seltzer brings mango variant to UK off-trade

By Sonya Hook
 | 01 February, 2021

White Claw, the leading hard seltzer brand in the US, is introducing a new variant into the UK this month.

The brand, which launched in the UK last summer, is bringing its “highly-anticipated” mango flavour to the UK off-trade.

It is made using sparkling water, triple-distilled alcohol and a hint of natural mango fruit. It has no artificial sweeteners and is low in calories.

White Claw Hard Seltzer launched in the US in 2016 and it gained cult status as “the most successful new alcohol brand in a generation”.

White Claw Mango is 4.5% abv with just 95 calories per 33cl can. It will be available to buy from selected Tesco stores from February 15 or online from the producer’s website.

