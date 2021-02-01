Mangrove UK to distribute British tequila brand Vivir

Mangrove UK has secured a new distribution deal with independent British tequila brand Vivir.

The new partnership aims to help Vivir in its plans to focus on expanding coverage in its home market. Vivir aims to change perceptions of Tequila in the UK and the producer said it is on a mission to create top-quality spirits in a sustainable way.

It’s range of premium tequila is made from 100% highland agave.

Since launching in 2019, founders Nav Grewal and Paul Hayes initially focussed on the premium and specialist outlets and retailers, before securing off-trade deals with Waitrose and Fortnum & Mason.

As part of their new partnership with Mangrove their goal is to bring tequila to a wider audience of drinkers. They are keen to tap into the current consumer interest in tequila while also championing the accessibility and versatility of this spirit by showcasing simple serves such as tequila and tonic and tequila-based cocktails.

Paul Hayes, co-founder and chief executive at Vivir, said: “Mangrove is the perfect partner for our tequila brands here in the UK. We have a deep-rooted passion for the category, which is shared by the whole team over at Mangrove. We want to change general perceptions of tequila over here, away from just the shot culture, at both the entry and premium levels.

“Mangrove 100% understand this and want to support our mission. We also have a key focus on sustainability in all we do, which is very much echoed by Mangrove’s philosophy. We look forward to a bright future together.”

Nick Gillett, managing director, Mangrove UK said: “I love tequila and when people you respect in the trade tell you to taste a brand, you have to take notice. Having known Nav and Paul for a couple of years, a great opportunity arose to add this premium range to our portfolio.

“Vivir combines an authentic production process and a strong focus on quality with highly-appealing, contemporary packaging. I am confident the blend of the owners’ energy and Mangrove’s expertise we will be able to introduce the Vivir brands to a wider appreciative audience.”

Vivir meaning ‘live’ in Spanish is produced in The Casa Maestri Distillery, one of most regarded tequila distilleries in Mexico. It grows its own highland Weber Blue agave and the water comes from a natural volcanic spring in the grounds of the distillery. It adopts traditional techniques to preserve customs and to take care of the local wildlife.

Mangrove will also be distributing El Sueño (meaning ‘dream’), Vivir’s quality Mixto as an environmentally friendly and affordable Tequila alternative. As the demand for tequila grows and the pressure on agave supplies increases, there are producers who are adopting processes which are neither kind to the land or the reputation of tequila. Mixtos are not made of 100% agave, however quality varieties like El Sueño offer a sustainable alternative with no compromise on raw materials and production.

The range of tequila’s Mangrove will distribute includes Tequila Blanco, which is made from estate-grown highland Weber Blue Agave in Jalisco, Mexico. It is described as a very easy-to-drink premium tequila that is great for sipping or having in a cocktail or with your favourite mixer.

Also in the range is Tequila Reposado, which is produced by ageing the Tequila Blanco for six months in American oak bourbon casks. It has earthy notes of agave followed by tones of vanilla, caramel and melted butter.

The third in the collection is Añejo, which is made by ageing Tequila Blanco for 18 months in American oak bourbon casks. The Tequila maintains its agave routes whilst bringing “an amazing palate of smoky oak, burned bananas and chocolate”.

The Mixto, El Sueño, has been created as a sustainable option, supportive of the environmental efforts on the ground in Mexico, but maintaining the high-quality ingredients and production methods. It is described as “an affordable and sustainable alternative to 100% agave options”.

