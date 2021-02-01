Hard-selter brand Berczy secures "significant" equity funding

Hard seltzer brand, Berczy, has announced it has raised £475,000 in equity funding, from a new investor.

The cash injection comes from a US Private Equity Group, with additional funding provided through the Virgin Start up Scheme.

The new investment will allow Berczy to strengthen its supply chain to scale, whilst building on its sustainability credentials as it looks to secure B Corp status and grow both its off and on-trade presence in the UK.

Co-founder Nick Graham said: "We are over the moon to have received this investment.

“Having launched at the start of the pandemic, this cash boost gives us the opportunity to build on the great foundation we've already established at Berczy and will allow us to fulfil some of the big plans we have for this year.

“As the hard seltzer concept becomes increasingly visible in the UK, we are looking to be at the forefront of the movement, championing our British roots, sustainability credentials and most importantly, getting our delicious drinks into people's hands!”

The brand has some ambitious business plans and is looking to accelerate its social and environmental mission.

Graham said: “Berczy offers a genuinely exciting option to consumers who are looking for a drink that is low calorie, low sugar and free from any additives and chemicals - this investment will allow us to tell more people about our mission!”

Three school friends, Nick Graham, Matt Richardson and Nick Johnson launched the brand as Natrl in early 2020, but on the back of a rebranding exercise in the face of fast-paced market growth, the brand relaunched as Berczy in November, to better stand out in the market. The inspiration for the name came from when the three friends sat in Berczy Park in Toronto’s old town and tried their first-ever hard seltzer.

Graham said: “Having seen strong sales throughout the online boom during 2020, Berczy is in a fantastic position to take advantage of the fastest growing alcohol sector in the UK. We are currently in talks with a number of the UK's biggest retailers and wholesalers.”

Made in the UK, Berczy Alcoholic Sparkling Waters contain no additives or chemicals and are low in calories and sugar. Berczy is available to the on and off-trade nationwide in 250ml cans, RRP £2.30.

Related articles: