The Craft Irish Whiskey Co teams up with Faberge

The Craft Irish Whiskey Co is set to debut its second release.

The Emerald Isle Collection in partnership with Faberge launches today and it claims to “bring together the strong heritage of both brands” via a series of “highly collectable” whisky sets.

The collection takes inspiration from ‘The Seven Wonders of Ireland’ and it sees Faberge honour Irish heritage in the form of its first-ever Celtic Egg. Each set features two bottles of “ultra-rare”, 30-year-old, triple-distilled Irish whiskey, which the distiller said is the oldest triple-distilled Irish whiskey in existence.

The box will also contain a bespoke Faberge Altruist 18k rose gold timepiece, customised to pair with the egg, as well as priceless whiskey accessories.

The inaugural launch of these limited-edition boxes will take place via a private auction in Houston, Texas on February 2, with 100% of proceeds, beyond cost price, going to charity.

The Emerald Isle Collection’ is The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.’s second release, and now takes the crown as the oldest triple distilled Irish whiskey in the world, following the launch in November 2020 of a limited 333 bottles of The Devil’s Keep –a 29-year-old, triple distilled, single malt whiskey.

"The 30-year-old Emerald Isle’s single malt Irish whiskey has been aged in 200-litre‘first fill’ American oak casks, which previously stored bourbon, and then finished in a rare single 40-litre Pedro Ximénez sherry barrel. This maturation process has imparted profiles that range from chocolate fudge and maple syrup on the nose, to sweet leather and silky-smooth, ripe banana on the palate which flows into a long finish with hints of creamy meringue and rich vanilla cigar smoke.

Jay Bradley, Founder of The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. commented on the collaboration: “We are more than delighted to be partnering with prestigious atelier Fabergé to launch ‘The Emerald Isle Collection,’ which is an extraordinary bespoke set, and will truly put ultra-rare luxury Irish whiskies on the map. Fabergé is an iconic brand with an enduring legacy that continues to evolve and knows no bounds, so we cannot think of a better collaboration for a luxury whiskey from Ireland.

"This is simply a dream come true for me and the team–and an unbelievable elevation for a 30-year whiskey, which was already going to be a particularly sought-after collector’s item. With the Fabergé addition, there is surely nothing that compares for the ultimate aficionado.”

Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell, Global Sales and Business Development Director at Fabergé, said: “This is a thrilling partnership for Fabergé, as it sees us continuing our legacy of creating unique and collectable objects, bridging the gap between historic legacy and modern-day heirlooms. Rare whiskey has seen tremendous investor attention, and the whiskey market is undergoing a dynamic evolution. It is very exciting for Fabergé to participate in such across-pollination of luxury sectors, thereby adding a contemporary twist on age-old traditions.”

