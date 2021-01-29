Ramsbury Single Estate Spirits reveals packaging revamp

Ramsbury Single Estate Spirits has revealed a new packaging design for both its Single Estate Gin and Vodka.

The news coincides with a new listing for both variants in Waitrose stores.

The new look bottles will be on shelf in more than 230 stores nationwide and online at waitrose.com from February 1, 2021. The bottles have been inspired by the modern country luxury of the 19,600-acre Wiltshire estate on which the spirits are produced. Both bottles feature a light colour palette with the gin bottle boasting quince-coloured hues to represent the liquid’s defining botanical, which is grown on the estate.

Created by design agency, Stranger & Stranger, the bottle reflects Ramsbury’s ambition when it comes to sustainability and quality. Each bottle features unique co-ordinates to show the location of the grain from which the spirits began their journey on the Ramsbury Estate. The bottles are crafted from tinted glass, which remains 100% recyclable.



Louisa Makin, UK Country Manager at Ramsbury Single Estate Spirits said: “At Ramsbury, we pride ourselves in combining tradition and innovation in pursuit of perfection when it comes to crafting our spirits, and our new design embodies this ethos too. We love the inclusion of the illustrations of the Ramsbury fields, which are cleverly applied to the inside of the lower labels to showcase the origin of the liquids and bring our closed loop production process to life.

“As well as the new bottle, expanding our listing at Waitrose in store and online represents a significant milestone for Ramsbury Single Estate Spirits and we’re incredibly excited for its launch. It’s a source of great pride for us as it demonstrates that there is a continued consumer demand for quality, sustainable spirits and we can’t wait for new customers to discover Ramsbury.”

The Waitrose listing will be supported by a price promotion for a limited period, with bottles of the Single Estate Gin and Vodka reduced from £33.50 to £27. Ramsbury Single Estate Gin and Vodka will a remain available to buy off-trade from 31 Dover, Master of Malt, The Whisky Exchange and Distillers Direct as well as at select, prestige on-trade partners.

