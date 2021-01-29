Australia's Terre a Terre sets its sights on UK market

Terre a Terre wines is actively seeking distribution in the UK, supported by the team at Spritz Marketing and PR.

The Australian producer, headed up by Xavier Bizot and Lucy Croser, curates “classic and distinctive” wines from vineyards with “unique and exceptional” terroir.

Terre a Terre’s first release was a Sauvignon Blanc in 2008 and since that inaugural vintage, the wines have continued to gather medals from critics and competitions across the globe.

Bizot said: “Now is the time for us to make a concerted effort to ensure our wines are accessible in the most important markets in the world. Although the UK has challenges, it is refreshing to see how inventive and entrepreneurial the trade has been despite the incredible challenges that the last year has created.

“We would love to be a part of the new dawn and re-energising of the wine trade in the UK.”

He added: “We have finessed our range over the years and are now certain that we have the best wines that our vineyards can offer. We are vignerons first and winemakers second. I love being emerged in the vineyard and understanding why a patch of land makes wines that are ever-so-subtly different to the next patch.

“We are fortunate that over the years we have been able to acquire new vineyards and invest significant time and energy on our vines. We have supported this with new and specialised winery equipment to ensure we can capture the spirit of the grapes in the winery. We most recently purchased a disgorging machine that allows just three of us to run the line so we are able to personally ensure that every bottle we create is exactly as we intend.”

He said: “Lucy and I are thrilled to be working with the team at Spritz who we have known for many years. We value working with partners who understand our business and hope to secure like-minded distributors. We work closely with our global trade partners and as soon as we are released from quarantine, we will be on a plane and back to ‘pounding the pavements’ with events and PR to further support and develop our existing relationships.”

Astrid Lewis from Spritz Marketing& PR said: “Over the years, I’ve always been struck by the passion and drive of Xavier, Lucy and their families. They do everything with so much heart and an unwavering determination to foster the highest quality in everything they do. Their wines are a testament to this drive, and we look forward to working with this tenacious wine-making duo long into the future.”

