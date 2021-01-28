Campari UK to distribute Agricole rhum Trois Rivieres

By Sonya Hook
 | 28 January, 2021

Campari UK has taken over the distribution of super-premium Agricole brand Trois Rivieres.

The brand will join others in the Campari Prestige portfolio including Appleton Estate, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier.

Campari UK will distribute all SKUs currently available in the UK market: Trois Rivieres Blanc, Cuvee de l’Ocean, Ambrew, Cuvee du Moulin, VSOP Reserve Speciale and 12-Year-Old.

Trois Rivieres Agricole rhum is described as “an exceptional vintage rum with an innovative spirit that embodies excellence and the Caribbean way of life”.

The prestigious rums are the product of AOC (Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée), a Protected Designation of Origin classification that certifies their superior quality based on strict regulation of production methods, terroir and artisanal techniques. Rhums from Martinique are the only rums in the world with AOC status.

Agricole rhum is made by distilling pure, fresh, fermented cane juice. Produced mainly in the French West Indies, Martinique and Guadeloupe, agricole rhum is a high-quality rum, well-known and appreciated for its specific aromas and flavours due to its long and established method of production.

Campari UK’s Managing Director Brad Madigan said: “With a rich legacy and history Trois Rivières premium agricole rhum has been recognised worldwide for its extraordinary quality and elegance. Trois Rivières is an exciting addition to the growing Campari UK Prestige portfolio.

As a prestigious, high-quality rhum brand, Trois Rivières is a brilliant addition to our established Prestige Portfolio brands such as Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate and Grand Marnier, further diversifying the Campari UK offering. I would like to thank the team at Speciality Brands for their commitment in establishing Trois Rivières in the UK market. We are very much looking forward to building on Speciality’s great work and introducing more consumers to the wonder of Trois Rivières.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. ‘No such thing as alcohol-free gin," says…
  2. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  3. St Peter’s Brewery bought by group of private…
  4. Absolut paper bottle rolls out across UK market…
  5. Mangrove secures New York whiskey and gins
  6. Bestway's Tippl and BB's concepts: Braving…
  7. Brown-Forman to end spirits deal with Mangrove…
  8. Nielsen Insight: A Christmas like no other
  9. Cocktails for the at-home drinker
  10. Drinks Retailing News Digital Edition

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95