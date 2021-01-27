Canned cocktail start-up secures Waitrose listing

Moth has launched four classic RTD cocktails into Waitrose stores.

The new brand, which stands for Mix of Total Happiness, aims to tap into the trend for at-home cocktails and virtual catch-ups.

Co-founder, Rob Wallis, said: ““We launched Moth because we wanted to make bar-quality cocktails that can be served as easily as a can of beer. Very simply, to make the best cocktails in a can. We’re picky with provenance and every ingredient is chosen with precision. At the same time -we’re not snobbish. We don’t talk in master mixologist lingo. We believe in fair prices for great drinks.

“We are so excited to launch into the Waitrose & Partner stores with our range of cocktails -but we aren’t stopping there. We are constantly innovating and can’t wait to share more drinks with everyone this year!”

John Vine, spirits buyer at Waitrose, said: "We are always looking for innovative new spirits and cocktail brands, and we are excited to be the first supermarket to launch Moth cocktails in the UK.

“We have seen a huge trend in customers experimenting and trying out new formats and cocktail cans are definitely growing in popularity. The four different cocktails are some of our customers' favourites, and it's great they will be able to experience high quality drinks at home.”

The initial range includes Moth Old Fashioned, made using whisky from the English Whisky Co and Bobs Bitters; Moth Margarita, which is made using Enemigo Tequila; Moth Negroni, a blend of Tarquin’s Navy Strength Gin, Asterley Bros Estate Vermouth and Amaro; and Moth Espresso Martini, using Wood Bros Winter Wheat Vodka, Cold Brew Coffee and Coffee Liqueur.

Moth cocktails will be stocked exclusively by Waitrose for the next three months from February 1. The drinks are priced £3.99 per can.

